ROUNDUP: Cougars pick up road win; Owls shut out

BASEBALL

HIGH SCHOOL

Alexander Central 10, Watauga 7

BOONE—Alexander Central outscored Watauga 7-3 in the fourth, fifth and six innings on its way to a 10-7 victory Thursday night.

Jaron Price went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead the Cougars (4-9, 4-8). Dusty Sigmon was also 3 for 4, and he picked up one RBI.

Grove Lowrance had one hit and drove in a pair of runs for Alexander Central.

Coleman Chapman pitched 3 2/3 innings for the win, allowing two earned runs on three hits.

TEXTILE LEAGUE

Martinsville 12, Statesville 0

MARTINSVILLE, Va.—The Martinsville Mustangs put up six runs in the first inning and cruised to a 12-0 victory Wednesday night.

Ty Staz and Ross McCurley each recorded two hits for the Owls, who were outhit 11-5.

Pitcher Jeriah Henry struck out five, but Statesville committed five errors.

The Owls were back in action Friday night against the Mooresville Spinners. Results weren’t available at press time.