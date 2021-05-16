ROUNDUP: Cougars come up short in softball state title bid

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Southern Alamance 11, Alexander Central 3

WELCOME—Southern Alamance erupted for six runs in the sixth inning and pulled away to win the decisive Game 3 of the 3A state championship series Saturday evening 11-3 over Alexander Central.

The Patriots won Game 2 earlier in the day Saturday, 3-0, to even the series. Led by Chesney Stikeleather, Alexander Central took the series opener Friday night, 8-2. Stikeleather doubled twice and finished 3 for 5 with four RBIs.

Southern Alamance outhit Alexander Central 12-4 in Game 3. Brianan Gallagher doubled, tripled and drove in three runs. Greta Hessenthaler was 3 for 3 with two RBIs.

Kirstyn Herman doubled and drove in two of the Cougars’ runs in Game 3. Stikeleather chipped in with a hit and an RBI.

Alexander Central finished the season 16-5.

ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS

The Northwestern Foothills Conference released its all-conference boys tennis team over the weekend.

West Iredell’s Jace Burke was among the list of all-conference members.