ROUNDUP: Cougars close strong, beat Patriots

HIGH SCHOOL
Baseball
Alexander Central 7,
Freedom 4
MORGANTON—Grove Lowrance went 2 for 2 with a double and he drove in a game-high three runs to lead Alexander Central to a 7-4 win over Freedom on Friday.
The Cougars scored five unanswered runs after falling behind 4-2 in the fourth inning.
Mason Chapman-Mays had a hit and drove in two runs for Alexander Central (2-8, 2-7).
Chapman-Mays pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out a pair.
Maddox Jack worked 3 2/3 innings but didn’t get a decision. The Patriots scored four runs—only one earned—on three hits and four walks against Jack. He struck out seven.
West Rowan 2,
North Iredell 1
OLIN—West Rowan edged North Iredell 2-1 in Wednesday’s North Piedmont Conference game.
It was the third one-run loss of the season for the Raiders (2-8, 2-6).
Cole Johnson was saddled with the pitching loss despite seven strong innings on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out six.