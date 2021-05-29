 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Cougars close strong, beat Patriots
0 comments

ROUNDUP: Cougars close strong, beat Patriots

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
baseball logo

HIGH SCHOOL

Baseball

Alexander Central 7,

Freedom 4

MORGANTON—Grove Lowrance went 2 for 2 with a double and he drove in a game-high three runs to lead Alexander Central to a 7-4 win over Freedom on Friday.

The Cougars scored five unanswered runs after falling behind 4-2 in the fourth inning.

Mason Chapman-Mays had a hit and drove in two runs for Alexander Central (2-8, 2-7).

Chapman-Mays pitched 3 1/3 innings of relief for the win. He allowed only one hit and struck out a pair.

Maddox Jack worked 3 2/3 innings but didn’t get a decision. The Patriots scored four runs—only one earned—on three hits and four walks against Jack. He struck out seven.

West Rowan 2,

North Iredell 1

OLIN—West Rowan edged North Iredell 2-1 in Wednesday’s North Piedmont Conference game.

It was the third one-run loss of the season for the Raiders (2-8, 2-6).

Cole Johnson was saddled with the pitching loss despite seven strong innings on the mound. He allowed two earned runs on four hits and a walk. He struck out six.

Johnson and Landon Lowtharpe each finished 2 for 3 at the plate. Lowtharpe doubled once. The Raiders had six hits. Ty Staz drove in the only run.

North Iredell hosts South Iredell on Tuesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expect NFL stadiums to be packed this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert