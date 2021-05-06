ROUNDUP: Brown highlights list of West Iredell athletes making all-conference

West Iredell’s Kendall Brown has been named the Northwestern Foothills Conference Offensive Player of the Year in girls soccer.

Joining Brown on the all-conference girls soccer team were Warriors teammates Yanet Romero, Cali Brown and Maddie Milliron. Abby Goings and Amber Lackey were recognized as honorable mention.

West Iredell’s Gracyn Millsaps and Taylor McClure were named to the NWFC all-conference softball team, while Warriors teammate Emma Byers was recognized as honorable mention.

BASEBALL

South Iredell 21, Statesville 0

South Iredell dominated Wednesday’s North Piedmont Conference game at Statesville, winning 21-0.

Vikings pitchers Alan Spiwak, Sam Nutting and Braxton Provenza combined for the shutout.

No other details on the game were available.

Alexander Central 11, Freedom 1

TAYLORSVILLE—J.D. Little batted 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs Wednesday, leading Alexander Central to an 11-1 victory over Freedom.