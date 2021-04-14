ROUNDUP: Blue Devils rout Huskies

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 16, Hough 0 (3 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—The Blue Devils scored 14 runs in the third first inning and blew out Hough 16-0 on Tuesday in a game that was called after the top of the third because of the mercy rule.

Ellie Goins led the way with three hits and three RBIs. Brooke Piper also had three hits, and she drove in a pair of runs.

Victoria Amon supplied three RBIs for the Blue Devils.

Campbell Schaen was the winning pitcher.

Alexander Central 9, McDowell 5

MARION—A late surge by McDowell wasn’t enough Monday as Alexander Central downed the Titans 9-5.

Kenzi Church and Ava Chapman both homered for the Cougars. Church drove in a game-high four runs.

Faith Carrigan and Chesney Stikeleather supplied three hits apiece. Stikeleather had two RBIs.

The Titans trailed 9-0 when they scored all five of their runs in bottom of the sixth inning.