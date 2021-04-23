 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Blue Devils blank Hopewell, clinch league title outright
0 comments
ROUNDUP

ROUNDUP: Blue Devils blank Hopewell, clinch league title outright

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
softball logo

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Mooresville 15, Hopewell 0 (3 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—Maddi Colby, Brooke Piper, and Bentli Meadows each supplied two hits and two RBIs on Thursday night as Mooresville defeated Hopewell 15-0.

The victory allowed the Blue Devils to clinch the I-Meck Conference championship outright. They guaranteed themselves no worse than a share of the title with Tuesday’s 5-3 win over second-place Lake Norman.

Campbell Schaen struck out six and was the winning pitcher.

South Caldwell 2, Alexander Central 1

TAYLORSVILLE—South Caldwell edged Alexander Central 2-1 on Thursday.

Kadie Becker struck out 10 and earned the pitching win. She allowed one run on one hit and three walks.

Faith Carrigan took the loss. She struck out five and allowed two runs on five hits and two walks.

Abby Teague drove in the Cougars’ lone run, and Payton Campbell had their only hit.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Statesville-Monroe football

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert