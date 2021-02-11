ROUNDUP: Barzee records double-double; North Iredell rolls against South Iredell

GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Iredell 71, South Iredell 43
TROUTMAN—North Iredell used a dominant second quarter to distance itself from South Iredell on Wednesday en route to a 71-43 victory.
It was the Raiders’ second win over the Vikings in as many nights. Wednesday’s meeting was a make up from a previously postponed game.
North Iredell outscored South Iredell 19-3 in the second quarter to lead 33-14 at halftime.
Bailey Barzee led North Iredell with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Skylin Guill chimed in with 15 points, and Emily Myers added nine.
Ashtyn Zeigler led eight South Iredell scorers with 11 points. Daria Fink and Kayden Johnson contributed eight points apiece.
Hickory 60, Alexander Central 53
TAYLORSVILLE—Finley Lefevers poured in a game-high 26 points Wednesday night as Hickory downed Alexander Central 60-53.
Aysha Short made 5 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Red Tornadoes (5-1, 4-1). As a team they shot 47 percent (9 of 19) from beyond the arc.
Chesney Stikeleather led the Cougars (7-2, 5-2) with 17 points. Gracie Harrington added 13 points, and Niki Hagy had 14 rebounds and eight points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hickory 68, Alexander Central 58
TAYLORSVILLE—Hickory overcame an early 11-point deficit to beat Alexander Central 68-58 on Wednesday night.
The Red Tornadoes, who trailed 20-9 after the first quarter, fought back to make the game tight and then outscored the Cougars 13-2 in the fourth quarter.
Jayden Maddox scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds to lead Hickory.
Evan Presnell led the Cougars with 20 points, and Avery Cook added 11.