ROUNDUP: Barzee records double-double; North Iredell rolls against South Iredell

GIRLS BASKETBALL

North Iredell 71, South Iredell 43

TROUTMAN—North Iredell used a dominant second quarter to distance itself from South Iredell on Wednesday en route to a 71-43 victory.

It was the Raiders’ second win over the Vikings in as many nights. Wednesday’s meeting was a make up from a previously postponed game.

North Iredell outscored South Iredell 19-3 in the second quarter to lead 33-14 at halftime.

Bailey Barzee led North Iredell with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Skylin Guill chimed in with 15 points, and Emily Myers added nine.

Ashtyn Zeigler led eight South Iredell scorers with 11 points. Daria Fink and Kayden Johnson contributed eight points apiece.

Hickory 60, Alexander Central 53

TAYLORSVILLE—Finley Lefevers poured in a game-high 26 points Wednesday night as Hickory downed Alexander Central 60-53.

Aysha Short made 5 of 7 3-pointers and finished with 17 points for the Red Tornadoes (5-1, 4-1). As a team they shot 47 percent (9 of 19) from beyond the arc.