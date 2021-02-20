ROUNDUP: Alexander Central prevails over Spartans in double OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL
Alexander Central 55, South Caldwell 51 (2OT)
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outscored South Caldwell 10-6 in the second overtime Friday to win 55-51.
Hallie Jarrett, Nikki Hagy, Chesney Stikeleather and Sydney Hayes each recorded double-doubles for the Cougars (10-3, 7-3).
Hagy had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Hayes and Stikeleather also scored 11 points each and they tallied 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively.
Jarrett finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Alexander Central trailed 21-17 at halftime. The teams were knotted at 41 at the end of regulation as well as 45-45 at the end of the first overtime.
Olivia Miller had a game-high 26 points for South Caldwell (6-6, 5-6).
Lake Norman 69, North Meck 51
MOORESVILLE—Madison Saunders led four Lake Norman players in double figures Friday night as the Wildcats defeated North Mecklenburg 69-51.
Saunders finished with 19 points.
The Wildcats raced to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.
Aly Wadkovsky supplied 14 points and 12 rebounds for Lake Norman. Kirsten Lewis-Williams and Jade Lowe added 13 and 11 points, respectively. Lewis-Williams also dished out 11 assists.
O’Neal School 47, Statesville Christian 42
Statesville Christian came up short Friday night, losing to O’Neal School in the second round of the NCISAA state playoffs.
The Lions outscored their opponent 18-9 in the third quarter to tie the game at 35 but were outscored 12-7 in the fourth quarter.
Ansleigh Sherrill had 15 points for Statesville Christian. Teammate Brenna Rae Bentley added 11 points, and Grace Cole chipped in with nine.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 66
North Meck 96, Lake Norman 66
MOORESVILLE—North Mecklenburg nearly reached the century mark Friday night, beating Lake Norman 96-66.
The Vikings led 44-23 at halftime and were never threatened.
Seth Aeschliman scored 26 points to lead the Wildcats. Mekhi Goree added 11 points.