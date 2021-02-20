ROUNDUP: Alexander Central prevails over Spartans in double OT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 55, South Caldwell 51 (2OT)

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outscored South Caldwell 10-6 in the second overtime Friday to win 55-51.

Hallie Jarrett, Nikki Hagy, Chesney Stikeleather and Sydney Hayes each recorded double-doubles for the Cougars (10-3, 7-3).

Hagy had 11 points and 14 rebounds. Hayes and Stikeleather also scored 11 points each and they tallied 12 and 10 rebounds, respectively.

Jarrett finished with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Alexander Central trailed 21-17 at halftime. The teams were knotted at 41 at the end of regulation as well as 45-45 at the end of the first overtime.

Olivia Miller had a game-high 26 points for South Caldwell (6-6, 5-6).

Lake Norman 69, North Meck 51

MOORESVILLE—Madison Saunders led four Lake Norman players in double figures Friday night as the Wildcats defeated North Mecklenburg 69-51.

Saunders finished with 19 points.

The Wildcats raced to a 24-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back.