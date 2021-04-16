ROUNDUP: Alexander Central, Mooresville overpower opponents

HIGH SCHOOL

SOFTBALL

Alexander Central 22, Freedom 2 (5 inn.)

MORGANTON—Alexander Central players combined for 23 hits Thursday as the Cougars steamrolled Freedom 22-2.

Chesney Stikeleather and Kirstyn Herman homered and Herman finished a double shy of hitting for the cycle. The Cougars plated three or more runs in each inning. Herman also drove in a game-high four runs.

Stikeleather doubled twice as part of a 3 for 5 day at the plate.

Herman, Faith Carrigan, and Anan Jordan each supplied three hits. Kenzie Church doubles twice and drove in three runs.

Kara Hinkle earned the pitching win. She allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out five.

Mooresville 15, Vance 0 (3 inn.)

MOORESVILLE—Ellie Goins recorded two hits and three RBIs Thursday as Mooresville breezed to a 15-0 victory over Vance.

Emma Chopko drove in a game-high four runs for the Blue Devils, who scored 12 times in the second inning.

Kami Bodine contributed two hits, and Madelyn Colby picked up a pair of RBIs.

Katelyn Brandon was the winning pitcher. She struck out four.