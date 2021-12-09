ROUNDUP: Alexander Central hands North Iredell its first losses

BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 65, North Iredell 39

TAYLORSVILLE—Aided by a dominant first quarter and a considerable edge in points in the paint, Alexander Central breezed to a 65-39 win Wednesday night over North Iredell.

The Cougars (2-1) led 25-8 after the opening period. They outscored the Raiders (2-1) 32-10 in the paint.

Evan Presnell made 9 of 20 shots from the field and scored a game-high 26 points for the Cougars. He also had seven rebounds.

Avery Cook and Dusty Sigmon supplied 12 points apiece for Alexander Central. Grove Lowrance pulled down nine rebounds.

Jackson Hawkins led North Iredell (2-1) with 23 points. He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 from the field altogether.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 29

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outscored North Iredell in every quarter Wednesday night on its way to a 55-29 victory.