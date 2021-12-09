 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Alexander Central hands North Iredell its first losses
BOYS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 65, North Iredell 39

TAYLORSVILLE—Aided by a dominant first quarter and a considerable edge in points in the paint, Alexander Central breezed to a 65-39 win Wednesday night over North Iredell.

The Cougars (2-1) led 25-8 after the opening period. They outscored the Raiders (2-1) 32-10 in the paint.

Evan Presnell made 9 of 20 shots from the field and scored a game-high 26 points for the Cougars. He also had seven rebounds.

Avery Cook and Dusty Sigmon supplied 12 points apiece for Alexander Central. Grove Lowrance pulled down nine rebounds.

Jackson Hawkins led North Iredell (2-1) with 23 points. He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range and 8 of 17 from the field altogether.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Alexander Central 55, North Iredell 29

TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central outscored North Iredell in every quarter Wednesday night on its way to a 55-29 victory.

Madeleine Jenkins keyed the Cougars win with a game-high 19 points to go with her eight rebounds and five blocked shots.

Chesney Stikeleather and former Raider Julianna Walter added 10 and nine points, respectively, for Alexander Central (2-1).

The Raiders trailed 38-21 at halftime and shot 3 of 28 from the field in the second half. Sydney Bradford’s nine points led them. Aliyah Curlee added seven points.

Forsyth Country Day 53, Statesville Christian 37

LEWISVILLE—Led by Jianna Holmes’ 23 points, Forsyth Country Day defeated Statesville Christian 53-37 on Tuesday night.

Forsyth Country Day used a 20-2 scoring advantage in the third quarter to prevail. Statesville Christian only trailed 25-22 at halftime.

Brenna Rae Bentley scored 19 points to pace the Lions (5-2). Grace Cole added eight points.

Marlena Hall had 11 points for FCD (6-1).

