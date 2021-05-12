ROUNDUP: Alexander Central advances to softball state championship series

HIGH SCHOOL
SOFTBALL
Alexander Central 3, North Buncombe 0
TAYLORSVILLE—Alexander Central scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning Tuesday and defeated North Buncombe 3-0 in the 3A West region final.
Karlyn Pickens was the losing pitcher despite striking out 17 and allowing only three hits and one walk.
Faith Carrigan earned the pitching win. She struck out nine and gave up just four hits and one walk.
Carrigan was 2 for 3 at the plate with a double. Kirstyn Herman drove in one run.
The Cougars (15-3) will face Southern Alamance in the best-of-3 state championship series at North Davidson High School. Game 1 is at 5 p.m. Friday. Game 2 is at 10 a.m. Saturday. Game 3, if necessary, will be at 4 p.m. Saturday.
BASEBALL
East Rowan 2, South Iredell 1
GRANITE QUARRY—East Rowan scored one run in the bottom of the fifth to take the lead and held on for a 2-1 North Piedmont Conference victory Tuesday over South Iredell.
UNC commit Cameron Padgett pitched a one-hitter for the Mustangs.
East Rowan won despite quiet bats.
Alan Spiwak pitched 3 2/3 innings and gave up two hits and no earned runs for South Iredell. Teammate Tyler Hughesman pitched 2 1/3 innings and allowed one hit and one earned run. South Iredell is now 3-2 overall and 2-1 in conference and plays North Iredell at Home Friday.
Hughesman’s double to lead off the fourth was the only hit for the Vikings (3-2, 2-1).
ALL-CONFERENCE AWARDS
The Northwestern Foothills Conference released is all-conference girls and boys golf teams this week. West Iredell had two players make the cut.
The Warriors’ Kennedy Gaulding was named to the all-conference girls golf team, while the Warriors’ Chance Barnes was named to the all-conference boys golf team.