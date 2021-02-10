 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Aeschliman leads Lake Norman past Mooresville
  • Updated
basketball logo

BOYS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 56, Mooresville 52

MOORESVILLE — Seth Aeschliman poured in 21 points and pulled down 15 rebounds Tuesday night as Lake Norman held off Mooresville, 56-52.

The Blue Devils, who trailed 29-16 at halftime, outscored the Wildcats 36-27 in the second half.

Cam Kepley added 11 points for Lake Norman.

Pine Lake Prep 74, Union Academy 52

MOORESVILLE — A dominant third quarter allowed Pine Lake Prep to pull away Tuesday night for a 74-52 win over Union Academy.

The Pride (10-1) outscored UA 31-8 in the third.

Jack Baldwin tossed in 23 points for Pine Lake Prep. Patrick Schwaba supplied 11 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 53, Mooresville 25

MOORESVILLE — Lake Norman got off to a fast start Tuesday night and cruised to a 53-35 victory over Mooresville.

The Wildcats led 18-1 at the end of the first quarter and 30-10 at halftime.

Madison Saunder’s game-high 15 points paced Lake Norman. Aly Wadkovsky and Kirsten Lewis-Williams added 10 and nine points, respectively.

