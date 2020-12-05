Rookie coach Rhule has Panthers pointed in right direction

“He’s got great energy,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of Rhule. “He’s smart, demanding — all of those things. And he’s honest. ... He’s not going to tell you stories. And normally, that gives you opportunities to last a while in this league.”

While Rhule is incredibly competitive and wants to win now, he also understands that it takes time.

Rhule has been through this type of rebuild before as head coach at Temple and Baylor.

In both cases, Rhule inherited bad teams and struggled with losing records in his first season, only to turn those programs into consistent winners. Whether that formula works for him at the NFL level in Carolina remains to be seen, but it's pretty clear players have bought into what Rhule is preaching.

“What Coach Rhule is building here is fun to be a part of," Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater said. "He's laying the foundation of a team that is going to be a tough team, a fast team and a team that plays for one another. That is great to be a part of. There is a competitive atmosphere and it is bringing out the best in everyone.”

Rhule is most proud of the fight his players have shown this season. They never seem to give up, losing six games by a combined 25 points.