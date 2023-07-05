Statesville’s Blakeley Line showcased her rodeo skills on the biggest stage in late June.

The rising freshman at North Iredell High School competes in ribbon roping, goat tying, barrel racing, breakaway roping and pole bending and qualified for the 2023 National Junior High Finals Rodeo in all five events. The NJHFR features qualifiers from across the United States, as well as Australia, Canada and Mexico.

Line and her horse finished seventh in pole bending, a competition consisting of 159 competitors.

Line placed 18th in the first go (20.747) and ninth in the second go (20.266) to be among the top 20 in aggregate, earning her spot in the short go. In the final run, Line placed seventh (20.298).