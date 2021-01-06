Riddle, Townsell claim cross country titles

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle and Statesville’s Karli Townsell were the class of the field during Wednesday’s North Piedmont Conference cross country championships at Statesville Soccer Complex.
Riddle captured the boys championship, and Townsell secured the girls championship. Neither faced much of a challenge en route to their respective victories.
“He’s cruising,” one race official said as Riddle neared the homestretch of the 5-kilometer race.
Riddle crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 34.20 seconds. Runner-up Shayden Edwards of East Rowan was nearly a full minute behind at 17:34.03. Riddle shaved minutes—not seconds—off his time from last year’s NPC championships.
The sophomore hugged his father and coach David Riddle upon completing Wednesday’s race.
“I’m so proud of you,” David said as the two embraced.
Townsell, a junior, reached the finish line in 20:18.33. Carson’s Makayla Borst placed second with a time of 20:52.21.
East Rowan scored 30 points and garnered the team title in the boys’ competition. Mustang runners finished second, third and fourth, and they also boasted the eighth-place runner.
South Iredell’s Kevin Karbo (fifth place, 18:13.07) and Andrew Zmijewski (seventh place, 18:21.61) made it into the top 10. The Vikings were fourth in the team standings with 77 points.
Carson’s boys were second with 68 points. West Rowan placed third with 76 points. Following South Iredell were North Iredell (112) and Statesville (148).
Dominic Williams had the best finish for Statesville. He was 22nd at 19:36.18.
Carson defended its team championship in the girls’ competition. The Cougars had five top 10 finishers and compiled 24 points. North Iredell, led by Natalia Nieto (fourth place, 21:44.02), took second with 53 points.
Joining Nieto in the top 10 were Raiders teammates Naomi Smith (eighth place, 22:19.03) and Daelyn Dowell (10th place, 22:47.52).
South Iredell placed third with 72 points. Maya McCune (22:56.35) and Kylie Young (23:03.67) were 11th and 12, respectively. Following the Vikings were East Rowan (80 points) and West Rowan (112). Statesville did not post a team score.
The top eight individual finishers in each race were named to the All-North Piedmont Conference team.