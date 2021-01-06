Riddle, Townsell claim cross country titles

North Iredell’s Philip Riddle and Statesville’s Karli Townsell were the class of the field during Wednesday’s North Piedmont Conference cross country championships at Statesville Soccer Complex.

Riddle captured the boys championship, and Townsell secured the girls championship. Neither faced much of a challenge en route to their respective victories.

“He’s cruising,” one race official said as Riddle neared the homestretch of the 5-kilometer race.

Riddle crossed the finish line in 16 minutes, 34.20 seconds. Runner-up Shayden Edwards of East Rowan was nearly a full minute behind at 17:34.03. Riddle shaved minutes—not seconds—off his time from last year’s NPC championships.

The sophomore hugged his father and coach David Riddle upon completing Wednesday’s race.

“I’m so proud of you,” David said as the two embraced.

Townsell, a junior, reached the finish line in 20:18.33. Carson’s Makayla Borst placed second with a time of 20:52.21.

East Rowan scored 30 points and garnered the team title in the boys’ competition. Mustang runners finished second, third and fourth, and they also boasted the eighth-place runner.