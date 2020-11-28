Recruiting picks up for West Iredell's Patterson

Patterson trains with former Charlotte 49ers quarterback Kevin Olsen, brother of veteran NFL tight end Greg Olsen. His overall skill set has been compared to Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles/Univ. of Oklahoma).

QB Hit List, the largest quarterback recruiting football website in the country, has Patterson ranked among the top quarterbacks in the state for his class. He has also been recognized as one of the top ranked dual-threat quarterbacks in the country for his class by College Football Today and ESPN Plus.

When he quarterback West Iredell’s junior varsity team last season as a freshman Patterson completed 167 of 233 passes for 1,289 yards and 13 touchdowns. He also ran for 602 yards and seven TDs.

“There is stuff I can improve on,” said Patterson, who boasts a 3.5 GPA. “I can still get stronger. I’m working on everything I can to be the best quarterback I can be in the county and in North Carolina.”

Shannon Ashley offered positive remarks about the progression of Patterson when asked about the QB after he was promoted to interim West Iredell varsity football coach during the offseason. He replaced Monte Simmons, who resigned to take the coaching vacancy at West Caldwell.

Patterson thinks the Warriors’ future is bright under the direction of Ashley.

“He is a good coach,” Patterson said. “He’s keeping everybody well rounded. He’s going to build a dynasty at West Iredell.”