North Iredell High School announced that it has hired Randy Martin as its next head baseball coach. Martin replaces Derrick Wishon, who stepped down to pursue a scholarship opportunity in administration.

Martin has a long career as an assistant or head coach in Iredell County with most of that time spent at West Iredell. He served as North Iredell pitching coach this past season.

“We are fortunate to have found such a quality coach that we know will fit right in to Raider Nation,” North Iredell athletic director John Sherrill said in statement.

Wishon led the Raiders for eight seasons with the most recent being historic. On May 9, North Iredell traveled to Monroe for the first round of the 3A state playoffs and beat Parkwood 9-7. It was the program’s long-awaited first playoff win.

The Raiders followed it by beating Northwest Cabarrus, a program with a rich tradition, 1-0 in the second round. They went back on the road in the third round and rallied from a four-run deficit to knock off West region No. 1 seed Ledford 5-4.

The playoff run ended in the West region semifinals with 4-0 loss at Oak Grove. North Iredell finished 15-12.

“God has truly blessed me for the experiences I have encountered in Olin,” Wishon wrote in a letter addressed to Raider Nation. “The community’s support and passion for North is the bedrock for what makes this place so special. I want to thank you for allowing me to be the baseball coach for the past 8 years.

“I foresee many great things still to come at North,” he wrote in closing, “and I can’t wait to watch it all happen with you.”