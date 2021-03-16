Randy Marion Automotive Group enhances partnerships with I-SS athletics

Iredell-Statesville Schools, with the help of National Amateur Sports, has announced an enhanced renewal of the three-year partnership with Randy Marion Automotive Group. As a lead partner for the district’s athletics website, Randy Marion will also assist in delivering cutting-edge Live Streaming to Iredell-Statesville Schools Athletics, all to support the district’s athletics programs.

The website provides digital support and efficiencies to more than 2,500 athletic participants and their families, including nine middle schools and five high schools in the area.

The annual Live Streaming subscription provides access to the entire network, including all five high schools in Iredell-Statesville schools. Junior varsity and varsity events can be viewed LIVE and On-Demand. Away games are also available with the user’s subscription.

“We live in a great community. We are fortunate to have excellent schools and terrific high school sports,” said Jennifer Marion, VP of Randy Marion Automotive. “We are excited to be a part of Iredell-Statesville athletics and are proud to partner with our local schools to support student-athletes, their coaches, and their families.”