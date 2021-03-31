Raiders’ rise continues under LeVan

“We could see the guys growing up,” said LeVan, whose team was 5-5 in the NPC the previous season. “Freshmen to sophomores. Sophomores to juniors. You could see their confidence. We talked about who we had to beat in the conference, set our sights on them and prepared.”

West Rowan and North Iredell met again in the NPC tournament championship game at North Iredell. The title wasn’t the only thing up for grabs. So was the league’s guaranteed spot in the shortened playoffs.

The Falcons emerged from that battle a 64-52 winner, and they nabbed the No. 1 seed in the 3A West playoff bracket.

It was the only time the Raiders lost at home this season. In any other year, maybe the home crowd could have pushed them to another win over West Rowan. But there were no loud roars during North Iredell spurts or key defensive stops.

COVID restrictions on attendance were still set at 25 people until after the Raiders upset T.C. Roberson on the road in the playoff opener 57-55 on a buzzer-beating putback and then lost 66-50 in the second round at West region finalist Crest.