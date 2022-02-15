Raiders advance to semis

OLIN — Beckham Tharpe poured in 22 points and grabbed nine rebounds Monday night to lead No. 3 seed North Iredell to a 76-43 victory over No. 6 seed Statesville in the opening round of the Western Foothills Athletic Conference basketball tournament.
John Jackson Jr. supplied an additional 17 points for the Raiders (17-7), who led 51-24 at halftime.
The Greyhounds (8-13) played without senior starters Torrey Miller Jr. and Messiah Robinson due to a death in Miller’s family. Despite their absences, Statesville came out and stood its ground during the opening four minutes.
It was 10-10 when North Iredell’s full-court pressure defense began forcing an avalanche of turnovers. The Raiders capitalized.
Tharpe had a baseline dunk and an alley-oop jam on a pass from Jackson Hawkins as part of a convincing 22-2 run to close the first period.
Leading 32-12, the Raiders never looked back.
“We’re playing good,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said.
Greyson Kerr came off the bench to add nine points for the Raiders. Hawkins contributed seven points, six rebounds, five assists and four steals.
Christian Moore tossed in a team-high 10 points for the Greyhounds. Dylan Clark and Kevin Bryant each had nine points. Clark grabbed seven rebounds.
The Raiders handled Statesville with little to no trouble in the two regular-season meetings, and Monday’s matchup, as expected, followed suit.
Now the tournament gets considerably tougher.
The Raiders will play No. 2 seed East Lincoln (21-4) — a 75-28 winner Monday over No. 7 seed Fred T. Foard — at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals. The Mustangs are hosting the semifinals and finals.
“It’s going to be tough playing them in their house,” LeVan said. “They’ve got a good student section that can be loud. And with us beating them here they’ll be ready.”
The Raiders split their season series with East Lincoln, losing the first meeting 68-66 in Denver and winning on senior night last week, 67-62 in overtime.
“They are well-coached,” LeVan said. “They run a ton of sets. If you’re playing man-to-man they’ve got 20 ways to get (Andrew) Bean the ball. If you go zone they’ll screen you to death and make 3s. We’re going to have to play our best game.”
BOX SCORE
North Iredell 76, Statesville 43
Statesville;12;12;10;9—43
North Iredell;32;19;12;13—76