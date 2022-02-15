Raiders advance to semis

The Raiders handled Statesville with little to no trouble in the two regular-season meetings, and Monday’s matchup, as expected, followed suit.

Now the tournament gets considerably tougher.

The Raiders will play No. 2 seed East Lincoln (21-4) — a 75-28 winner Monday over No. 7 seed Fred T. Foard — at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the semifinals. The Mustangs are hosting the semifinals and finals.

“It’s going to be tough playing them in their house,” LeVan said. “They’ve got a good student section that can be loud. And with us beating them here they’ll be ready.”

The Raiders split their season series with East Lincoln, losing the first meeting 68-66 in Denver and winning on senior night last week, 67-62 in overtime.

“They are well-coached,” LeVan said. “They run a ton of sets. If you’re playing man-to-man they’ve got 20 ways to get (Andrew) Bean the ball. If you go zone they’ll screen you to death and make 3s. We’re going to have to play our best game.”

BOX SCORE

North Iredell 76, Statesville 43

Statesville;12;12;10;9—43