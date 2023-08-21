Mooresville native and former USC beach volleyball All-American Julia Scoles teamed with partner Betsi Flint to win the AVP (Association of Volleyball Professionals) Gold Series Manhattan Beach Open championship under rainy conditions at the Manhattan Beach Pier on Sunday.

Scoles, winner of two NCAA championships with USC (2021-22), secured her second-career AVP title on Sunday. She also won the 2022 Gold Series Atlanta Open with Trojan alumna Geena Urango (Los Alamitos, Calif.).

Scoles and Flint went straight sets, 22-20, 21-13, to get the win in the championship final over the seventh-seeded pair of USC All-American Hailey Harward and Kelley Kolinske.

As the top seed in the 32-team field, Scoles and Flint got off to a shaky start and were upset by the 32nd-seeded duo of Chloe Loreen and Natalie Robinson in three sets, 21-19, 15-21, 15-12, in the opening round.

The climb through the contender's bracket began for Flint-Scoles with a 21-11, 21-11 win over the 17th-seeded pair of Katie Lindstrom and Carly Wopat. In a three-set battle with Lexy Denaberg and Scoles' former partner Carly Kan, Flint-Scoles emerged with a 21-17, 13-21, 15-11 win to stay alive.

Scoles and Flint continued to move forward when their opponent 10th-seeded Brazilian sisters Larissa and Liliane Maestrini were forced to retire mid-second set. Larissa and Liliane won the first frame, 21-19, but trailed, 14-9, in the second.

In what would have been their fourth contender's bracket match, Scoles and Flint walked over when Katie Spieler and Torrey Van Winden forfeited. Flint-Scoles then claimed a three-set win, 22-20, 19-21, 15-11, over Brook Bauer and Megan Rice to set up a meeting with second-seeded Corinne Quiggle and Sarah Schermerhorn. Flint-Scoles pulled away in the second to complete a 21-19, 21-13 win and move into the semifinal.

In the Sunday-morning semifinal, Flint-Scoles took down the eighth-seeded pair of Deahna Kraft and Zana Muno in straight sets, 21-13, 21-11, to reach the championship match.