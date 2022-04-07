prep schedule

Friday, April 8
BASEBALL
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
North Iredell at St. Stephens
Lake Norman at Cox Mill
Mooresville at West Cabarrus
South Iredell at Kannapolis A.L. Brown
SOFTBALL
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
North Iredell at St. Stephens
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
GIRLS SOCCER
Fred T. Foard at West Iredell
North Iredell at St. Stephens
West Cabarrus at Lake Norman
Hickory Ridge at South Iredell
BOYS TENNIS
Mooresville at Lake Norman
BOYS LACROSSE
South Iredell at Mooresville
GIRLS LACROSSE
South Iredell at Mooresville