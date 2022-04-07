 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
prep schedule

Friday, April 8

BASEBALL

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

North Iredell at St. Stephens

Lake Norman at Cox Mill

Mooresville at West Cabarrus

South Iredell at Kannapolis A.L. Brown

SOFTBALL

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

North Iredell at St. Stephens

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

GIRLS SOCCER

Fred T. Foard at West Iredell

North Iredell at St. Stephens

West Cabarrus at Lake Norman

Hickory Ridge at South Iredell

BOYS TENNIS

Mooresville at Lake Norman

BOYS LACROSSE

South Iredell at Mooresville

GIRLS LACROSSE

South Iredell at Mooresville

