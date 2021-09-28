prep schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 29
BOYS SOCCER
West Iredell at Hickory
North Iredell at Statesville
VOLLEYBALL
West Iredell at East Lincoln
North Iredell at North Lincoln
Statesville at Fred T. Foard
HICKORY—Near flawless special teams and timely defense secured North Iredell its first winning streak in over three years as the Raiders defea…
It will be a quiet Friday night on high school football fields around Iredell County.
Arriving to practice Monday had a different feel for members of the North Iredell football team.
North Iredell’s Emma Norris knows where she is heading after graduating from high school. On Sunday, she gave a verbal commitment to play coll…
NEWTON — Fans packed Fred T. Foard’s Jerry Copas Gym on Wednesday night for a battle between the top two 3A volleyball teams in the state acco…
KANNPOLIS—With the game on the line, Jonathan Oliphant needed to make a decision. His team faced a fourth down and 1 at their own 24-yard line…
NEWTON—West Iredell (1-2, 1-1) jumped out to an early 16-0 lead in the first half and the Warriors defense held strong on their way to a 16-8 …
DENVER—A swarming Greyhound defense and a solid ground attack were more than the Mustangs could handle Friday evening and East Lincoln fell to…
TROUTMAN — Brooke Aeschliman, Nicole Osborne and Hannah VanBuren each recorded 10 kills on Tuesday as South Iredell swept Cox Mill 25-19, 25-1…
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Game well in hand, the Wake Forest defense wanted and needed to bow up a final time.
