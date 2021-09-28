 Skip to main content
prep schedule
prep schedule

  • Updated
Wednesday, Sept. 29

BOYS SOCCER

West Iredell at Hickory

North Iredell at Statesville

VOLLEYBALL

West Iredell at East Lincoln

North Iredell at North Lincoln

Statesville at Fred T. Foard

