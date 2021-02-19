Pine Lake Prep wins league title

From staff reports
Pine Lake Prep downed Carolina International 63-44 on Thursday to clinch a share of the conference title with Mountain Island Charter.
Cole Callaway had 22 points for the Pride (13-1). Jack Baldwin and J.T. Harper added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Trace Forest rounded out the double-figure scorers for Pine Lake Prep. He had 10 points.
Pine Lake Prep and Mountain Island Charter meet at 6 p.m. Saturday in a tie-breaking game to determine seeding for the upcoming state playoffs.
