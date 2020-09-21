Pine Lake Prep places 2nd in Wells Fargo State Cup standings

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with Wells Fargo, released the final standings in the 41st annual Wells Fargo State Cup competitions for the 2019-2020 academic year on Monday.

The award recognizes the high schools that achieve the best overall interscholastic athletic performance within each of the state’s four competitive classifications. Wells Fargo Cup points are determined by a system based on performance in state championship events. All schools that finish in the top eight positions (plus ties) earn points

The 2019-2020 season was cut short, due to COVID-19, and therefore, no spring sports points were awarded in this year’s competition.

Pine Lake Prep was the only Iredell County school to finish in the top 10 of any classification. Accumulating 270 points, the Pride finished as the 1A runner-up, finishing only behind Lincoln Charter (302.5 points).

Other State Cup winners were Raleigh Cardinal Gibbons (4A), Weddington (3A) and Carrboro (2A).