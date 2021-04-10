Pinckney powers East Rowan past North Iredell

OLIN—Led by senior running back Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan (2-5) used a strong second half to coast to a 51-23 win over North Iredell (0-6) in Friday night’s regular-season finale.

In a game marred by lightning delays, Pinckney displayed some lightning on the field, setting a Rowan County Record with 393 rushing yards in his last game for East Rowan, besting the previous record by 37 yards. The senior scored six touchdowns in an all-time performance.

In a back and forth first half, East Rowan jumped out to a 9-0 lead early, taking advantage of a few key North Iredell mistakes. But the Raiders responded scoring 10 unanswered to take the lead.

After falling behind 10-9, East Rowan drove the field on the ensuing drive and took the lead back on Pinckney’s second touchdown of the first half.

North Iredell made two key mistakes out of the gates in the second half, fumbling twice on its first two possessions of the third quarter. East Rowan recovered both and Pinckney followed both turnovers with his third and fourth rushing touchdown of the night.

“It feels great,” Pinckney said. “My last game, I’m going to miss it man. I can’t believe it’s all over.”