Pinckney powers East Rowan past North Iredell

OLIN—Led by senior running back Sammy Pinckney, East Rowan (2-5) used a strong second half to coast to a 51-23 win over North Iredell (0-6) in Friday night’s regular-season finale.
In a game marred by lightning delays, Pinckney displayed some lightning on the field, setting a Rowan County Record with 393 rushing yards in his last game for East Rowan, besting the previous record by 37 yards. The senior scored six touchdowns in an all-time performance.
In a back and forth first half, East Rowan jumped out to a 9-0 lead early, taking advantage of a few key North Iredell mistakes. But the Raiders responded scoring 10 unanswered to take the lead.
After falling behind 10-9, East Rowan drove the field on the ensuing drive and took the lead back on Pinckney’s second touchdown of the first half.
North Iredell made two key mistakes out of the gates in the second half, fumbling twice on its first two possessions of the third quarter. East Rowan recovered both and Pinckney followed both turnovers with his third and fourth rushing touchdown of the night.
“It feels great,” Pinckney said. “My last game, I’m going to miss it man. I can’t believe it’s all over.”
After a lightning delay with 8:16 left in the third quarter, North Iredell came out with some fire, scoring on the following drive to make it 31-16. But that is as close as they got, as Pinckney scored just plays later on a 69-yard touchdown run to get him within striking distance of the Rowan County single-game rushing record.
Pinckney broke the record, previously held by West Rowan great Kevin Parks, late in the fourth quarter with a 21-yard run. He went on to score his sixth and final touchdown of his East Rowan career with 4:25 left. Capping one of the most dominant rushing performances Rowan County has ever seen.
“It feels great to know that (the rushing record) is going to be there for a while,” Pinckney said. “It all started off with the line, they came out firing and I always follow them.”
SCORING SUMMARY
East Rowan;9;8;27;7—51
North Iredell;0;10;6;7—23
First quarter
ER- Pinckney 40 run (PAT failed), 11:23
ER- Eagle 16 FG, 2:10
Second quarter
NI- Burke 38 FG, 9:37
NI- Parise 6 run (Burke PAT), 5:21
ER- Pinckney 17 run (2pt good), 3:22
Third quarter
ER- Pinckney 14 run (Eagle PAT), 9:43
ER- Pinckney 11 run (Eagle PAT), 9:00
NI- Parise 10 run (PAT failed), 5:41
ER- Pinckney 69 run (PAT failed), 4:50