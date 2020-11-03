Perfect month spawns optimism for Demon Deacons

Quarterback Sam Hartman set the school record for most passes thrown without an interception last week. He’s now thrown 189 straight passes over the last two seasons without an interception.

The Deacons lead the nation in turnover margin at plus 14 thanks to an opportunistic defense that is getting better despite its inexperience. On Saturday the Deacons started three true freshmen on defense in Nick Andersen, Gaven Holmes and Caelen Carson. Add in the experience of Ja’Sir Taylor in the secondary, and despite the rash of injuries that unit is getting better and better.

Clawson said in years past he’s had teams where the offense would need to win games by out-scoring the other teams in shootouts. Other years, the defense has had to carry the load.

Not this year, because the Deacons are capable of winning in a variety of ways.

“When we first got here we were a lot better on defense than offense,” Clawson said. “And so we basically played a basketball equivalent of a stall. We would snap the ball with one second left (on the play clock) and we would try to play low scoring game because we just didn’t feel like we could get in a shootout.”

Then when the Deacons got older on offense they would get into shootouts with a younger defense.