Panthers’ QB depth chart still up in the air after loss to the Colts

Making a return to Indianapolis, a team with which he spent multiple preseasons earlier in his career, Walker got the start and worked with the second-team offense, including rookie wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who has been receiving plenty of snaps with the first-team offense during training camp. The Colts also played only a couple of defensive starters to begin the game.

Walker started the game and put together a solid first half, with the offense getting six attempts. Walker has no problem taking chances with the football, but accuracy was an issue. Walker overthrew his receivers multiple times, and came way completing 10 of 21 (48%) passes for 161 yards and one touchdown.

In his only start last year against the Detroit Lions, Walker had trouble protecting the football, throwing two end zone interceptions. Against the Colts, he did not turn the ball over and made a couple of nice throws, especially in the direction of Marshall, who finished the game with three receptions for 88 yards. Walker’s longest throw was a 60-yard pass to Marshall.

Walker moved around in the pocket often and threw on the run multiple times. His ability to move around prevented him from being sacked behind an offensive line that did not look stellar throughout the game. He had a solid connection with both Marshall and David Moore, who had two catches for 26 yards.