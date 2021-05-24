Panthers OTAs get underway

Versatility has been prioritized by the Panthers lately, with many players possessing the ability to play multiple positions. Where they line up during the OTAs will be telling. Coach Matt Rhule did indicate they’ll likely try out someone like Christensen in multiple spots across the line to determine where he fits best and how many spots he could assist in if needed during the season. Nothing is set at this point.

Entering his third year, Greg Little will be in a difficult spot this offseason. He has yet to prove, especially with this coaching staff, that he has starting-level capabilities and can stay healthy, but he also really only plays left tackle. That’s why he was drafted in the second round of the 2019 draft, to be “the guy” at left tackle.

The Panthers have been clear they are looking for backups who can fill in at more than one spot, putting him near the roster bubble. Figuring out the left tackle situation should be a priority.

SAM DARNOLD IN A NEW OFFENSE

There’s a new quarterback and the Panthers are banking on the coaching staff’s ability to help Sam Darnold be a significantly better player than he was with the New York Jets, aided by the improved offensive players around him.