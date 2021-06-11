Panthers McCaffrey still a workhorse

Last offseason, Christian McCaffrey became the highest paid running back in the NFL, coming off the third 1,000 rushing-1,000 receiving season in NFL history and primed for another big year.

The question that continues to pop up surrounding successful running backs, is how reps are too many? In 2019, McCaffrey had 403 touches — 287 rushes and 116 receptions, most in the NFL.

“If there’s one person that can take (a high volume of touches) — one person that takes care of his body — that’s Christian McCaffrey,” Brady said in June 2020. ”I can’t sit here and tell you guys the number (of touches) is 400 (in 2020), the number is 350. Every single game will be different. A lot of it will come down to the rest of the personnel on our team.”

Of course, the number of touches for McCaffrey in 2020 became a moot point. He played in just three games because of a variety of injures and missed some time in two of the three games he was active for.

Despite all that, Brady isn’t changing his mentality when it comes the 25-year-old running back’s usage.