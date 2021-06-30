 Skip to main content
Owls pick up win over Stars
Owls pick up win over Stars

Statesville Owls logo

BASEBALL

TEXTILE LEAGUE

Owls 5, Stars 1

TROUTMAN—The Statesville Owls scored the game’s first run in the second inning Tuesday night and didn’t relinquish the lead en route to a 5-1 victory over the Catawba Valley Stars.

Statesville added two runs in the fourth inning and made it 4-0 with another run in the fifth.

Cal Riehl pitched four innings and earned the win. Scott Metizler earned the save.

Grayson Chapman, Scotty Diekman, and Jared Simpson sparked the offense.

The Owls (10-7) are on the road Thursday, playing in Winston-Salem against the Disco Turkeys.

