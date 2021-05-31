Owls open with two straight road wins

BOONE—The first season in the Textile League is off to a good start for the Statesville Owls.

A five-run fifth inning helped the Owls secure a 10-3 victory Saturday over the Boone Big Foot as they improved to 2-0. Josh Allen, Landon Evans and Troy Clary drove in runs during the offensive outburst.

Josh Puearm toed the rubber for Statesville. He allowed seven hits and three runs over four innings, striking out four and walking one.

Nate Hinson was on the mound for the Big Foot. He surrendered three runs on five hits over four innings, striking out four. Colin Jones and Noah Fritz entered the game as relief, throwing two innings and one inning, respectively.

The Owls tallied 11 hits. Evans, Allen, Landon Duppert, and Ross McCurley all managed multiple hits. Statesville played error-free defense. Evans had two of the Owls’ six stolen bases.

Boone totaled nine hits in the game. Miguel Abscal and Chance Campbell each collected multiple hits. Abscal went 3 for 4 at the plate.

The Owls prevailed 11-7 over Boone in Friday’s season opener. Walker Joyce tossed five innings for the pitching win. Gage Smith closed it out. Allen and Evans had multiple-hit games for Statesville.