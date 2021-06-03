Owls drop doubleheader with Stars

HICKORY—The Catawba Valley Stars swept Tuesday’s home doubleheader with the Statesville Owls, winning 3-0 and 2-1 at Durham Field.

R.J. Connor had the only Owls hit in the shutout loss. Stars pitcher Hunter Dupuy struck out nine.

Landon Evans recorded two of the Owls’ three hits in the seven-inning nightcap. Garrett Hladiek drove in Statesville’s run in the top of the fifth.

Owls pitchers Josh Allen and Scott Metlizer combined for seven strikeouts.

Statesville is back in action Friday when it travels to Boone to take on the Big Foot. The Owls (2-2) won both meetings in Boone last week.