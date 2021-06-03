Owls drop doubleheader with Stars

HICKORY—The Catawba Valley Stars swept Tuesday’s home doubleheader with the Statesville Owls, winning 3-0 and 2-1 at Durham Field.
R.J. Connor had the only Owls hit in the shutout loss. Stars pitcher Hunter Dupuy struck out nine.
Landon Evans recorded two of the Owls’ three hits in the seven-inning nightcap. Garrett Hladiek drove in Statesville’s run in the top of the fifth.
Owls pitchers Josh Allen and Scott Metlizer combined for seven strikeouts.
Statesville is back in action Friday when it travels to Boone to take on the Big Foot. The Owls (2-2) won both meetings in Boone last week.
2021 Statesville Owls remaining schedule
Friday, June 4
At Boone Big Foot, 6 p.m.
Sunday, June 6
At Disco Turkeys, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9
At Martinsville Mustangs, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 12
At Boone Big Foot, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, June 16
Vs Catawba Valley Stars (South Iredell H.S.), 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 17
At Catawba Valley Stars (DH), 5 p.m.
Saturday, June 19
At Greensboro Monarchs, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 22
Vs Boone Big Foot (South Iredell H.S.), 7 p.m.
Wednesday, June 23
At Martinsville Ponies, 6 p.m.
Friday, June 25
At Boone Big Foot, 6 p.m.
Saturday, June 26
At High Point Locos, 6 p.m.
Tuesday, June 29
Vs Catawba Valley Stars, DH (South Iredell H.S.), 5 p.m.
Thursday, July 1
At Disco Turkeys, 5:30 p.m.
Wednesday, July 14
At Martinsville Ponies, 6 p.m.
Saturday, July 17
Vs Martinsville Ponies (South Iredell H.S.), 7 p.m.
