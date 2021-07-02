 Skip to main content
Owls dominate Disco Turkeys
Owls dominate Disco Turkeys

Statesville Owls logo

WINSTON-SALEM—Coleman Chapman and Ty Staz each supplied three hits and Landon Dupert homered and drove in three runs as the Statesville Owls mercy-ruled the Carolina Disco Turkeys on Thursday night. They won 11-1 in eight innings.

Chapman supplied two RBIs as did teammate R.J. Conner. Dupert finished with two hits.

Walker Joyce threw five innings for the win, allowing no walks while striking out six. Pitchers Jeriah Henry and Dawson Salter aided in relief.

The Owls (11-7) scored four runs in the second inning and led 9-1 entering the fifth after scoring two runs in the third and three in the fourth.

