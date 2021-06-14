On to Omaha: NC State ousts top-seeded Arkansas in NCAA baseball Super Regional

Avent’s reasoning for that was his team facing Kopps in his first start of the year. Normally a closer, Kopps got some action on Saturday, but rolled out as the starter in the decisive game. N.C. State wasn’t intimidated, getting two hits in the opening inning to show that Kopps was human. That gave the team, which respected Kopps’ ability, some confidence early.

“I give credit to our coaching staff,” Torres said. “They trusted us and we were able to compete with a pitcher like him.”

The Wolfpack got to Kopps — finally — in a big way, with Butler’s two-run shot in the top of the third. A fan was running around Baum-Walker Stadium wearing a ‘Jonny Butler Sucks’ t-shirt, but Butler set the tone for his team and had the last laugh in Fayetteville.

“It was unbelievable,” Butler said about his homer. “We had a focus from the first day, we had a good scouting report. I was able to piece a couple of balls together and get one out of there and it felt really, really good.”

Kopps did keep State off the board for five straight innings, but in crunch time, Torres hit his third home run of the series to give N.C. State the lead for good.