North Iredell's LeVan named NPC coach of the year

The North Piedmont Conference released its all-conference boys and girls basketball honors for this season on Wednesday.

North Iredell’s Jeff LeVan earned the distinction as the league’s boys basketball coach of the year. He led the Raiders to a share of the NPC regular-season title with West Rowan. Both teams finished 9-1 in league play.

North Iredell’s Jackson Hawkins, John Jackson and Beckham Tharpe were named to the all-conference boys basketball team. Other county athletes joining them on the all-conference squad were Statesville’s Messiah Robinson and Chris Brown, and South Iredell’s Gavin Morrison.

West Rowan’s Jalen Moss was named the boys basketball player of the year.

Iredell athletes named to the NPC all-conference girls basketball team included North Iredell’s Skylin Guill and Bailey Barzee, South Iredell’s Ashtyn Zeigler, and Statesville’s Nakayla White-Connor.

Carson, which finished the season undefeated after capturing the 3A state title, swept the NPC’s top honors in girls basketball. Brooke Strouder was named coach of the year, and Ellie Wilhem and Colbie Perry were recognized as NPC co-players of the year.