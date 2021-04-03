North Iredell's Hawkins named R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Hawkins canned 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range and poured in a game-high 28 points.

The Falcons fared better defending Hawkins in the NPC tournament final, winning 64-52 and going on to land the top seed in the 3A West playoff bracket.

North Iredell took the No. 12 seed, traveled up the mountain and knocked off No. 5 seed T.C. Roberson in the first round. John Jackson’s putback beat the buzzer and lifted the Raiders to a 57-55 victory.

Region finalist Crest eliminated them in the second round, 66-50, before beating West Rowan 66-62 and then losing to eventual state champion Weddington.

Still, it was only the Raiders’ third setback out of 15 games. It came on the heels of an 11-15 season in which they won seven more games than each of the previous two.

“I got the sense something was brewing,” Hawkins said. “We only had two seniors. Now we’re already thinking about next year and what we can do.”

The possibilities look promising.

Hawkins intends to be ready to do his part. He’s already thinking about how he can take his game up another notch.

“Going to the left more,” Hawkins said. “Work on my pull-up jumper and shooting off the dribble from 3. And work on getting inside more. A lot of times teams put a shorter guard on me. Work inside and use that to my advantage.”