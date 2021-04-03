North Iredell's Hawkins named R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year

OLIN—Your eyes do not deceive you. That is in fact Jackson Hawkins who has been wearing number 44 on the North Iredell football team.
Seeing the Raider basketball standout on the field surely took many spectators by surprise the first time they saw him out there this spring.
Their shock?
Shared.
“I wasn’t expecting to be playing football either,” Hawkins said with a smile. “I watched the first game and I thought, ‘I want to be out there.’”
With football season following basketball this academic year thanks to a rearranged sports calendar due to COVID, the risk of spoiling his junior season on the court had elapsed.
But the hazard of injury had not.
In the home game March 19 against Statesville, Hawkins went down hurt. Nothing life threatening, but enough for North Iredell basketball coach Jeff LeVan to temporarily hold his breath.
“I’m on the chains along the sideline and he’s lying in the corner of the end zone,” LeVan said. “It wasn’t a pretty sight.”
Hawkins suffered a dislocated ring finger—on his right hand.
That’s his strong hand, the one he uses to bury 3-pointers when he laces up the shoes on the hardwood.
The finger has since been wrapped with a finger splint.
“He can work on his left hand,” LeVan said grinning. “He can use his left. He’s better than average. If you want to play at the next level you’ll need to use it more.”
Hawkins seems destined to play college basketball. He followed up a strong sophomore season with an exceptional, albeit shorter, junior campaign.
The All-North Piedmont Conference selection averaged 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the county’s best team. He was named the R&L County Boys Basketball Player of the Year.
The Raiders finished 12-3 overall and 13th in 3A. It was their first winning season since 2016.
“As a team I feel everyone stepped up,” Hawkins said.
The Raiders reeled off 10 straight victories after losing the second game of the season, 67-59 at West Rowan.
The 81-67 home win over West Rowan was part of that streak, and it helped North Iredell earn a share of the NPC regular-season championship with the Falcons.
“I remember the intensity of the whole team,” Hawkins said. “Everyone came in with a chip on their shoulder.
“I was proud of everyone.”
Hawkins canned 4 of 7 attempts from 3-point range and poured in a game-high 28 points.
The Falcons fared better defending Hawkins in the NPC tournament final, winning 64-52 and going on to land the top seed in the 3A West playoff bracket.
North Iredell took the No. 12 seed, traveled up the mountain and knocked off No. 5 seed T.C. Roberson in the first round. John Jackson’s putback beat the buzzer and lifted the Raiders to a 57-55 victory.
Region finalist Crest eliminated them in the second round, 66-50, before beating West Rowan 66-62 and then losing to eventual state champion Weddington.
Still, it was only the Raiders’ third setback out of 15 games. It came on the heels of an 11-15 season in which they won seven more games than each of the previous two.
“I got the sense something was brewing,” Hawkins said. “We only had two seniors. Now we’re already thinking about next year and what we can do.”
The possibilities look promising.
Hawkins intends to be ready to do his part. He’s already thinking about how he can take his game up another notch.
“Going to the left more,” Hawkins said. “Work on my pull-up jumper and shooting off the dribble from 3. And work on getting inside more. A lot of times teams put a shorter guard on me. Work inside and use that to my advantage.”