North Iredell-TC Roberson basketball

Led by guard Spencer Cable, T.C. Roberson reeled off a 14-0 run to start the third quarter. Cable drained back-to-back 3s from the corner to aid the spurt.

Trailing 35-28, the Raiders responded with a run of their own to close the period, sending the game to the fourth period tied at 38.

North Iredell had a chance to end the game on the final shot of regulation, but an attempt was blocked near the rim and the teams went to OT even at 53.

Jackson and Beckham Tharpe each scored eight points, and Tharpe had 13 rebounds. Cable led the Rams with 19 points.

The Raiders will play at No. 4 seed Crest (14-1) in Thursday’s second round. The Big South Conference champion defeated No. 13 Greensboro Dudley (7-6) on Tuesday, 75-62.

Tuesday’s game marked North Iredell’s first playoff appearance since 2016. It was the Raiders’ first playoff win since beating Concord 72-59 in the 3A opening round of the 2015 tournament.