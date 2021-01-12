North Iredell sweeps Weddington, reaches 2nd Rd

JUST GET IT DONE

The Raiders squandered a five-point lead early in the first set. Quincy Cook’s kill and then block permitted Weddington to tie 12-12. It was 13-12 Warriors after Trimp served an ace.

The Raiders regrouped after that run.

North Iredell senior Karli Gray put soft returns to the net on the floor for kills that secured 23-21 and 24-22 advantages, and Trimp’s spike sailed long on set point.

Cook finished with a match-high six blocks. Markland attributed yielding the big run in the first set to some first-round playoff nerves from his relatively young team. He also thought they should have stayed away from Cook at the middle of the net in more instances.

But, “this time of year I’m not as concerned about how we get it done,” Markland said with a grin.

SERVING STRATEGY

North Iredell repeatedly served the ball to Trimp on the back row.

That was by design: make the Warriors’ top hitter defend and pass. It affected the flow of their offense.