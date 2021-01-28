North Iredell sweeps first meeting with rival Statesville

OLIN—Beckham Tharpe proved to be a nightmare for Statesville on Thursday night. The 6-foot-8 sophomore got the job done at both ends of the floor, leading North Iredell past the Greyhounds, 75-63.

Tharpe erupted for a game-high 27 points. He also snared seven rebounds, made four steals and picked up a handful of blocks for good measure.

“He defended. He got on the boards. He blocked shots. He had a great game,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said.

It was the Raiders’ fourth win in a row.

Hot shooting from Zamari Stevenson and Messiah Robinson allowed the Greyhounds to turn a 21-15 deficit into an eight-point advantage during the second quarter. Both connected on three attempts from the field. Robinson had a pair of 3s. His floater extended the lead to 37-29.

The Raiders responded with a 7-0 run before the break. Jackson Hawkins and Tharpe each scored off a steal. Jayden Turner’s putback brought the Raiders within 37-36 at the half.

North Iredell held the Greyhounds to three made baskets in the third quarter to retake the lead for good. Tharpe scored on a lob from Cole Saunders to cap a 16-4 run. The Raiders outscored Statesville 22-10 in the period.