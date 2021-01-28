North Iredell sweeps first meeting with rival Statesville

OLIN—Beckham Tharpe proved to be a nightmare for Statesville on Thursday night. The 6-foot-8 sophomore got the job done at both ends of the floor, leading North Iredell past the Greyhounds, 75-63.
Tharpe erupted for a game-high 27 points. He also snared seven rebounds, made four steals and picked up a handful of blocks for good measure.
“He defended. He got on the boards. He blocked shots. He had a great game,” North Iredell coach Jeff LeVan said.
It was the Raiders’ fourth win in a row.
Hot shooting from Zamari Stevenson and Messiah Robinson allowed the Greyhounds to turn a 21-15 deficit into an eight-point advantage during the second quarter. Both connected on three attempts from the field. Robinson had a pair of 3s. His floater extended the lead to 37-29.
The Raiders responded with a 7-0 run before the break. Jackson Hawkins and Tharpe each scored off a steal. Jayden Turner’s putback brought the Raiders within 37-36 at the half.
North Iredell held the Greyhounds to three made baskets in the third quarter to retake the lead for good. Tharpe scored on a lob from Cole Saunders to cap a 16-4 run. The Raiders outscored Statesville 22-10 in the period.
“In the third quarter we made them take the shots we wanted them to take and not let them have the shots they wanted,” LeVan said.
Hawkins contributed 15 points. Saunders supplied 11 to go with his three assists. Jackson and Turner added nine and eight points, respectively.
Robinson made six 3s to finish with 25 points. Stevenson scored 16 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter.
North Iredell girls take control early, get first win
Playing just their second game and first since Jan. 12, the North Iredell girls prevailed 47-40 over Statesville.
Emily Myers and Jewel Allen each scored 11 points to help the Raiders (1-1, 1-1) secure their first victory.
“I have to hand it to them they came in ready to go,” said coach Roger Bumgarner, whose team has had several games postponed due to COVID-19 protocols. “I’m proud of the way they played as a team. We got some good play off the bench.”
Myers’ third 3-pointer of the first half propelled North Iredell to a 17-6 lead early in the second quarter.
It was 19-6 after Skylin Guill laid the ball in the basket following a Statesville turnover. The junior sparkplug supplied eight points in addition to grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out three assists.
“She does so many things for us,” Bumgarner said of Guill.
The Raiders led 27-12 at halftime.
Spearheaded by Nakyla White-Connor, Statesville attempted to mount a comeback in the fourth quarter. White-Connor buried a 3-pointer off an inbound pass from Taylor Wilson to ignite an 11-2 spurt.
Wilson canned a 3 of her own. White-Connor scored on a layup and followed that with a trey from the corner on a pass from Shania Bailey-Scott. That trimmed the deficit to 37-32.
But the Greyhounds (1-5, 1-4) were unable to claw closer over the final six minutes.
“We just can’t start that slow,” Statesville coach Greg Stewart told his team afterward. “The second half was much better.”
Despite battling some foul trouble, Bailey Barzee pulled down 12 rebounds for the Raiders.
White-Connor led all scorers with 23 points. Wilson added eight points, and Bailey-Scott assisted four baskets.
UP NEXT
Statesville visits South Iredell on Friday.
The Raiders are back home Friday as they welcome Carson.
BOX SCORES
(boys)
North Iredell 75, Statesville 63
Statesville;16;21;10;16—63
North Iredell;18;18;22;17—75
STATESVILLE (63): Messiah Robinson 25, Zamari Stevenson 16, T. Miller 7, Brown 6, D. Miller 4, Moore 4, Smith 1.
NORTH IREDELL (75): Beckham Tharpe 27, Jackson Hawkins 15, Cole Saunders 11, Jackson 9, Turner 8, Coltrane 2, Dalton 2, Grimball 1.
(girls)
North Iredell 47, Statesville 40
Statesville;6;6;9;19—40
North Iredell;14;13;812—47
STATESVILLE (40): Nakyla White-Connor 23, Wilson 8, Turner 4, Hannah 2, Owens 2, Bailey-Scott 1.
NORTH IREDELL (47): Emily Myers 11, Jewel Allen 11, Guill 8, Goodin 6, Curlee 4, Bradford 4, Barzee 2, Anderson 1.