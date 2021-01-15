North Iredell-Statesville games called off

Friday night’s scheduled varsity and junior varsity basketball games between North Iredell and visiting Statesville were called off. North Iredell athletic director John Sherrill notified the R&L on Friday afternoon, stating that the games had been canceled.

North Iredell’s boys basketball team has now had each of its first three games called off. No details have been released on when or if the Statesville matchup will be made up.

Statesville’s boys won their first game Tuesday night, beating South Iredell 67-64.

Statesville’s girls (0-2) and North Iredell’s girls (0-1) are still looking for their first win.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Lake Norman 63, Mooresville 22

MOORESVILLE—Rival Mooresville was no match for Lake Norman or Aly Wadkovsky on Thursday night.

Behind Wadkovsky’s triple-double, the Wildcats prevailed 63-22. She scored 14 points, snared 12 rebounds and blocked 10 shots.

Madison Saunders led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points.

Leigh Marks added 12 points for Lake Norman, which led 24-8 after the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime.