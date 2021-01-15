North Iredell-Statesville games called off

Friday night’s scheduled varsity and junior varsity basketball games between North Iredell and visiting Statesville were called off. North Iredell athletic director John Sherrill notified the R&L on Friday afternoon, stating that the games had been canceled.
North Iredell’s boys basketball team has now had each of its first three games called off. No details have been released on when or if the Statesville matchup will be made up.
Statesville’s boys won their first game Tuesday night, beating South Iredell 67-64.
Statesville’s girls (0-2) and North Iredell’s girls (0-1) are still looking for their first win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 63, Mooresville 22
MOORESVILLE—Rival Mooresville was no match for Lake Norman or Aly Wadkovsky on Thursday night.
Behind Wadkovsky’s triple-double, the Wildcats prevailed 63-22. She scored 14 points, snared 12 rebounds and blocked 10 shots.
Madison Saunders led the Wildcats in scoring with 16 points.
Leigh Marks added 12 points for Lake Norman, which led 24-8 after the first quarter and 39-14 at halftime.
WEDNESDAY
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Lake Norman 59, Hough 31
MOORESVILLE—Aly Wadkovsky poured in a game-high 20 points as Lake Norman opened the season Wednesday night with a 59-31 victory over I-Meck Conference foe Hough.
Kirsten Lewis-Williams supplied 15 points for the Wildcats. They led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter and outscored the Huskies 26-10 in the final quarter.
Lake Norman’s Madison Saunders contributed 14 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Hough 50, Lake Norman 40
MOORESVILLE—Lake Norman came up short Wednesday night, falling 50-40 to Hough in I-Meck Conference action.
The Huskies, who had only 15 points at halftime, outscored the Wildcats 18-2 in the fourth quarter to rally for the win.
Seth Aeschliman led Lake Norman with 14 points.