North Iredell’s Johnson earns wrestling state championship

KERNERSVILLE—North Iredell’s Myranda Johnson captured the N.C. High School Athletic Association state championship in the 285-pound weight class during the third annual women’s wrestling invitational at Glenn High School on Saturday.

More than 130 participants from across the state competed in 13 weight divisions.

Johnson earned a 6-0 decision over Burns’ Saige Cook in the title match.

The North Iredell senior won three matches to advance to the final at 285. In the first round she defeated South Stanly’s Savanna Hurley by a 5-1 decision.

Johnson recorded pins at 36 seconds and 13 seconds, respectively, in the second and third rounds, beating Piper Hill and Samantha Kidder of Hoke County.