North Iredell routs Fred T. Foard to end losing streak

“John Jackson is a great kid first—he’s a better kid than he is anything,” Howell said. “He’s really bought in and been a leader on this team this year. I can’t say enough about him.”

Jackson wasn’t the only standout for the Raiders on Friday night. The entire defense stepped up and held Foard to just 33 yards of total offense, completely shutting down the Tigers running game. For the game, Foard registered minus-19 rushing yards on 19 attempts as the Raider defense orchestrated the program’s first shutout since August 23, 2013.

“I hope so, I hope so,” Howell said when asked if this was a turning point for his program. “These guys have all bought in and they’re getting closer as a team. They could have split after last week, but they didn’t. I’m happy they didn’t.”

Also contributing to the North Iredell cause was sophomore running back Sabino Moreno, who picked up the tough yards on the ground for the Raiders, rushing for 80 yards on 20 carries. To go along with his long touchdown catch, Brooks also made his presence felt on defense, picking off a pass in the third quarter and returning it deep into Tiger territory.