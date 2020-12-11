North Iredell remains undefeated with win over Statesville

Minus a sluggish start to the second set, it was smooth sailing for North Iredell on Friday night at Statesville.
Emma Norris recorded a match-high 10 kills and four aces as unbeaten North Iredell breezed to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-16 North Piedmont Conference victory.
Karli Gray and Madeline Sigmon added eight and seven kills, respectively, and one block apiece.
Skylar Bolin and Tilley Collins spearheaded the backrow defense for the Raiders, who played without one of their regulars in the lineup.
“Everybody I put in each spot performed well,” North Iredell coach Dave Markland said. “Obviously, we’d rather have the full group. But we have a real close unit and are versatile if we need to be.”
SECOND SET SWINGS IN MOMENTUM
Looking to even the match, the winless Greyhounds opened the second set by scoring the first five points. Allestasia Slaughter and Kylee Greer each stuffed one North Iredell spike attempt for a block during the run.
It was 6-1 following an Emily McIntosh kill.
“We wanted to come out strong and compete,” Statesville’s Kylee Mayberry said. “We just had that drive there.”
The Raiders answered. A resounding 10-0 spurt allowed them to seize a 13-8 advantage. Breanna Gibson had the hot hand serving during the rally and recorded two aces. Norris supplied three kills.
“They didn’t panic when Statesville went up there,” Markland said. “Fortunately, we weathered that.”
MAKING THE OFFENSE GO
Ailena Mykins handed out nearly 40 assists.
The North Iredell sophomore setter also picked up three kills. With timely reads of the Statesville defense, she dumped the ball over the net for points rather than dishing it to a North Iredell hitter.
Mykins is making a strong case for best performer at her position, both in the county and in the NPC.
“I haven’t seen a better one,” Markland said.
POSITIVE OUTLOOK
Statesville slipped to 0-7 on the coronavirus-shortened regular season, which wraps up Dec. 21 for the Greyhounds.
It’s been a struggle. They are 0-21 in sets played, albeit in a traditionally tough conference. Statesville keeps plugging away. There were no signs of finger pointing when things didn’t go right Friday.
“The wins aren’t coming, but we have fun together,” said Mayberry, one of five 12th graders on the Greyhounds team. “I’m just glad to be able to play my senior year.”
OTHER STATS
McIntosh led Statesville with nine kills, nine digs and four assists. Mayberry contributed eight digs, eight assists and four kills. Eliana Valenti had seven digs, and Chloe Brown registered two blocks in the third set.
Bolin added five kills for the North Iredell cause.
UP NEXT
The Raiders (7-0) are at home Monday against West Rowan.
Statesville is back in action the same night. The Greyhounds host Carson.
