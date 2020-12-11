North Iredell remains undefeated with win over Statesville

“They didn’t panic when Statesville went up there,” Markland said. “Fortunately, we weathered that.”

MAKING THE OFFENSE GO

Ailena Mykins handed out nearly 40 assists.

The North Iredell sophomore setter also picked up three kills. With timely reads of the Statesville defense, she dumped the ball over the net for points rather than dishing it to a North Iredell hitter.

Mykins is making a strong case for best performer at her position, both in the county and in the NPC.

“I haven’t seen a better one,” Markland said.

POSITIVE OUTLOOK

Statesville slipped to 0-7 on the coronavirus-shortened regular season, which wraps up Dec. 21 for the Greyhounds.

It’s been a struggle. They are 0-21 in sets played, albeit in a traditionally tough conference. Statesville keeps plugging away. There were no signs of finger pointing when things didn’t go right Friday.

“The wins aren’t coming, but we have fun together,” said Mayberry, one of five 12th graders on the Greyhounds team. “I’m just glad to be able to play my senior year.”

OTHER STATS