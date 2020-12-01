North Iredell prevails in NPC first-place showdown with South Iredell

TROUTMAN—North Iredell’s volleyball team has four sophomores on the court most of the time, and sometimes that class represents five of the six on the floor.
If youth was supposed to be a problem, the Raiders didn’t get the memo.
Led by 12 kills apiece from sophomores Skylar Bolin and Madeline Sigmon, North Iredell downed South Iredell on Tuesday to take over first place in the North Piedmont Conference. The teams entered the night both at 3-0 on the COVID-shortened season. Sigmon also supplied three blocks and an ace.
“The main thing, I think, is the kids are doing what I ask. They’re playing hard out there all the time,” Raiders coach Dave Markland said. “I think they’re hungry to get better.
“They may not all be playing a lot, but they’re making key contributions while they’re in there, whether it’s just to serve or whatever.”
Setter Trista Mykins directed the offense with a bunch of assists, and Tilley Collins provided a strong effort on the back row defensively as North Iredell overcame a 27-25 loss in the first set to take the last three 25-17, 25-19, 25-14.
“I think the big takeaway from this, and it’s like I told them, remember the feeling and never want to experience it again,” Vikings coach Megan Skouby said. “Let’s come back and practice hard every single moment. Those lead up to these moments right here.”
TAKING CHARGE
The Raiders regrouped after falling behind 1-0 in the match following a tight first-set defeat.
When senior Karli Gray put away a soft return of serve at the net it was 6-1 North Iredell in the second set. Sigmon’s first of two back row kills in the second made it 12-3.
Sophomore Emily Campbell’s monster block on a blast at the middle of the net from North Carolina-bound Marissa Meyerhoefer lifted the Raiders to an 18-5 advantage.
They never really lost that groove the rest of the way. The Raiders covered the floor defensively and had the run of play offensively.
“We didn’t play aggressive and without fear like normal,” Markland said, referring to the first set. “South Iredell had a lot to do with that.
“If we get beat we get beat, but let’s not let them determine how we play and what we do.”
SHORT-LIVED MOMENTUM
Two of Gray’s eight kills helped the Raiders save a second set point in the first frame and then take a 25-24 advantage. Gray also had two blocks and an ace on the evening.
The Vikings refused to fold after letting a 24-21 lead evaporate, and Nicole Osborne came up big for them. Her fourth of eight kills evened things at 25. She delivered a shot that deflected off of the North Iredell block and fell to the floor for set point.
Unfortunately for South Iredell, it played catch up in the last three sets after persevering in the opening one.
“I think in a year like this, there really is no momentum in a situation like that. There is no crowd energy to feed off,” Skouby said. “It’s zero-to-zero again. So if you can’t pull that energy from within your own team then you’re in trouble.”
OTHER NOTABLES
Meyerhoefer finished with a match-high 14 kills and a host of digs, including five fantastic gets during a long rally that led to the Vikings breaking a 4-4 tie in the third set. She also had one ace.
Kaitlyn Landis contributed six kills and two blocks, and Whitley Weddington added five kills and three blocks for South Iredell.
Emma Norris added nine kills for the Raiders.
ROUND ONE TO THE RAIDERS
The rivals meet again in the second-to-last regular-season game Dec. 18 at North Iredell.
The Raiders are happy to have taken the first meeting.
“I think anytime you can go on the road and steal one it’s huge,” Markland said. “Against a well-coached, good team like South it’s even bigger.”
UP NEXT
North Iredell (4-0) is at home Friday against East Rowan.
The Vikings (3-1) travel to China Grove the same night to face Carson.
