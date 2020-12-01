North Iredell prevails in NPC first-place showdown with South Iredell

TAKING CHARGE

The Raiders regrouped after falling behind 1-0 in the match following a tight first-set defeat.

When senior Karli Gray put away a soft return of serve at the net it was 6-1 North Iredell in the second set. Sigmon’s first of two back row kills in the second made it 12-3.

Sophomore Emily Campbell’s monster block on a blast at the middle of the net from North Carolina-bound Marissa Meyerhoefer lifted the Raiders to an 18-5 advantage.

They never really lost that groove the rest of the way. The Raiders covered the floor defensively and had the run of play offensively.

“We didn’t play aggressive and without fear like normal,” Markland said, referring to the first set. “South Iredell had a lot to do with that.

“If we get beat we get beat, but let’s not let them determine how we play and what we do.”

SHORT-LIVED MOMENTUM

Two of Gray’s eight kills helped the Raiders save a second set point in the first frame and then take a 25-24 advantage. Gray also had two blocks and an ace on the evening.