North Iredell off to 2-0 start under Markland

At one point in the opening frame, Mykins scrambled to track down a pass and still managed to get a good set to Bolin, who spiked it to the floor on the opposite side of the net for her third kill.

“We’ve got two good setters,” Markland said. “Her and (Gibson). We’re looking at a 5-1 (offense), but I feel comfortable with either one of those setting the ball.”

BALANCING ACT

North Iredell amassed 12 aces, and its serve had the Greyhounds on their heels on many other points.

It was a step backwards for Statesville, which received serve much better despite a loss to South Iredell in the season opener Tuesday.

Maybe it was the Raiders’ ability to change speeds and spots they served to. Statesville coach Denise Hayes felt the issue belonged more on their side.

“We had some people in different positions trying to balance offense and defense,” said Hayes, who was pleased by her team’s improvement on blocking and getting touches at the net. “Sometimes it works and sometimes it doesn’t.”

BACK IN THE PREP RANKS

This is Markland’s first season coaching high school volleyball since the early 2000s when he was at the helm at Davie County.