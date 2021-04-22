North Iredell looking for new football coach

North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.

“North Iredell High School appreciates David Lewis and his five years of dedication and service however we have decided to go a different direction with our football program,” Principal Diana Jones said Thursday.

Lewis expressed the importance of leaning on his Christian walk in light of the dispiriting news.

“It’s a great opportunity to show my faith—not just say it—by how I handle the transition, even though I’m disappointed,” he said.

On Tuesday, Lewis met with Raiders football players.

There were hugs and a few tears shed.

“This is the way life is sometimes,” he said. “How you respond is what matters.”

Lewis, who previously served as an assistant coach at Statesville, took the reins at North Iredell in 2016.

Like several of his predecessors, he found victories tough to come by in Olin. The Raiders were 3-47 overall and 0-27 in conference play during his tenure. There were four winless seasons. North Iredell’s best season under his direction was 2018 when the Raiders finished 3-8.