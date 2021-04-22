North Iredell looking for new football coach

North Iredell is searching for another head football coach. The school let David Lewis go after five seasons.
“North Iredell High School appreciates David Lewis and his five years of dedication and service however we have decided to go a different direction with our football program,” Principal Diana Jones said Thursday.
Lewis expressed the importance of leaning on his Christian walk in light of the dispiriting news.
“It’s a great opportunity to show my faith—not just say it—by how I handle the transition, even though I’m disappointed,” he said.
On Tuesday, Lewis met with Raiders football players.
There were hugs and a few tears shed.
“This is the way life is sometimes,” he said. “How you respond is what matters.”
Lewis, who previously served as an assistant coach at Statesville, took the reins at North Iredell in 2016.
Like several of his predecessors, he found victories tough to come by in Olin. The Raiders were 3-47 overall and 0-27 in conference play during his tenure. There were four winless seasons. North Iredell’s best season under his direction was 2018 when the Raiders finished 3-8.
Asked what he was most proud of while at the head of the program, Lewis said “the relationships I built and how I carried myself through a very difficult time.”
A 51-23 loss at home to East Rowan on April 9 concluded an 0-6 mark this spring during the N.C. High School Athletic Association’s delayed season brought about by the pandemic. Unbeknownst to him at the time, it was Lewis’ final appearance on the sideline as Raiders head coach.
Lewis said he has received “a ton of encouragement” since learning he would no longer be at the helm.
“I’m very thankful and appreciative to North Iredell for the opportunity,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the seeds we planted grow into something special.
“I have no doubt North Iredell will be successful because of the foundation we put in, from the NIYAA (North Iredell Youth Athletic Association) on up through middle school to the high school.”
The Raiders had a combined 74 varsity and junior varsity players this spring when neighboring schools like Statesville and West Iredell did not field JV squads.
Lewis said for the time being he will continue to be available to help current players, whether it be assisting in offseason work or answering college recruiting questions.
Lewis also said he will continue teaching weight training at North Iredell through the end of the school year unless another job opportunity arises.
As far as his future coaching football?
“I’m going to take a little time and see what doors God opens for me,” he said. “I’m taking days to process, pray, and let the sting of things run its course before making a life-altering decision that affects our family and my future.”
The search for his replacement at North Iredell is under way.
“We understand this is a short offseason,” Jones said. “The position has already been posted on multiple platforms. Our (athletic director) and current assistant coaches are handling daily operations and offseason workouts. We hope to hire as soon as possible because student-athletes are our number one priority.”