North Iredell junior writes winning ‘Click it or Ticket Scholar Athlete’ essay

North Iredell High School’s Terra Murphy was one of two North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program “Click it or Ticket Scholar-Athlete” essay contest winners, the N.C. High School Athletic Association announced Wednesday.

The male essay winner was Casen Whitehead of Holly Springs High School.

Murphy and Whitehead were chosen by a panel of judges from the North Carolina Governor’s Highway Safety Program and the NCHSAA. Criteria included originality, content, organization, and grammar.

Murphy is a junior at the Agriculture and Science Early College of Iredell-Statesville Schools and participates in athletics at North Iredell. She is a member of the Raiders’ cheerleading and softball teams.

Murphy’s essay focused on the roadblocks students have faced in 2020; in school, athletics, and learning how to drive. One of these roadblocks is the number of untested new drivers on the road as North Carolina waived the road test due to the pandemic.

To overcome this roadblock, Murphy’s message to her peers was, “Be extra careful when driving. It’s generic but holds an abundance of truth. When you’re on the road, you not only have to be conscious of yourself but also everyone around you. If you normally check both ways twice, check three times.”