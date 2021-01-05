North Iredell girls look to get back on track in ’21

Among those not sad to see 2020 go? North Iredell’s girls basketball team.

“We don’t want another season like last year,” coach Roger Bumgarner said.

The Raiders finished 3-22 and last in the North Piedmont Conference at 0-10. They didn’t win a game after the calendar turned from 2019 to 2020, closing the campaign with 12 consecutive losses.

That is not the norm in Olin. It was their first losing season since 2014-15 and only the second in the last 12 years.

Youth played a factor, Bumgarner said. There were no seniors in the starting lineup, and four of the five starters were sophomores or freshmen.

All five starters—senior Emily Myers; juniors Erica Anderson, Skylin Guill and Bailey Barzee; and sophomore Jewel Allen—are back this season.

“I feel good about that,” Bumgarner said. “I feel we are much improved.”

Barzee, a 5-foot-8 forward, led North Iredell in rebounding and scoring as a sophomore, her second varsity season. She will again be a vital piece to the puzzle.

Bumgarner feels Allen, with one varsity year under her belt, can complement Barzee in the paint.