North Iredell girls look to get back on track in ’21

Among those not sad to see 2020 go? North Iredell’s girls basketball team.
“We don’t want another season like last year,” coach Roger Bumgarner said.
The Raiders finished 3-22 and last in the North Piedmont Conference at 0-10. They didn’t win a game after the calendar turned from 2019 to 2020, closing the campaign with 12 consecutive losses.
That is not the norm in Olin. It was their first losing season since 2014-15 and only the second in the last 12 years.
Youth played a factor, Bumgarner said. There were no seniors in the starting lineup, and four of the five starters were sophomores or freshmen.
All five starters—senior Emily Myers; juniors Erica Anderson, Skylin Guill and Bailey Barzee; and sophomore Jewel Allen—are back this season.
“I feel good about that,” Bumgarner said. “I feel we are much improved.”
Barzee, a 5-foot-8 forward, led North Iredell in rebounding and scoring as a sophomore, her second varsity season. She will again be a vital piece to the puzzle.
Bumgarner feels Allen, with one varsity year under her belt, can complement Barzee in the paint.
“Before she leaves here I think she’s going to be pretty doggone good,” Bumgarner said of Allen. “She’s got a nice jump hook. The more she plays the tougher she gets. If she winds up being as tough as a Mackie Allen look out.
“She’s still growing as a player,” he added. “But I can see a big difference already from last year to this year.”
Scoring came at premium for the Raiders last season. They averaged just shy of 35 points per game.
Forcing opponents to defend the perimeter will be essential to boosting that total, according to Bumgarner.
“The thing we need is outside shooting for balance so teams can’t pack it in defensively on our posts,” he said. “Emily and Breanna (Gibson) can do that.”
Guill is also capable of draining shots from beyond the arc, but Bumgarner noted that wasn’t her forte.
“Skylin is more of a slasher,” he said. “She can also pull up and make a nice jumper.”
The bulk of the point guard duties go to Anderson. Bumgarner said he’s seen progress in her as a care taker and distributor of the basketball and anticipates she’ll direct their offense efficiently.
“She’s one of those players that do other things well beside just score,” he said.
Sydney Bradford, Aliyah Curlee, Alli Goodin and Lily Ward are also projected to play various roles for the Raiders as they seek to right the ship.
Curlee is a 5-foot-9 freshman.
“I’ve got four bigs, and she’s one of them,” Bumgarner said. “She’ll give us some minutes backing up Jewel and Bailey. She can put the ball in the basket, and she makes her free throws.”
Like previous Bumgarner-coached North Iredell teams, this version will look for opportunities to generate offense by extending their defense and forcing turnovers.
Easy transition buckets could give them a better chance of eclipsing 50 points, which the Raiders did only twice last season.
“We’re going to get after it,” Bumgarner said. “We’ll press some. We’ll use our matchup zone some. The matchup zone requires a lot of switching, a lot of communicating. The girls are not as shy. They communicate and talk more on defense, and that’s essential.”
North Iredell opens the season Friday—weather permitting—at home against perennial power Bishop McGuinness. Wednesday’s scheduled start to the season at home versus East Surry was postponed until Jan. 23.
After Bishop McGuinness, the Raiders turn their attention to the North Piedmont Conference opener at defending league champion Carson, which reached the third round of the 3A state playoffs last year and finished 25-4.
Not exactly a cakewalk to get under way.
“That’s fine,” Bumgarner said. “We don’t want something easy. … We’re really practicing hard and looking forward to it.”