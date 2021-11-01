North Iredell, Fred T. Foard playing for state championship game berth

The odds suggested North Iredell and Fred T. Foard—the top two ranked 3A teams in the West all season—would cross paths again in the state playoffs.

Well, here we are.

The stakes couldn’t be much higher.

The Raiders (25-1) host the Tigers (26-3) in the 3A Western Regional championship game Tuesday. Game time is 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. Admission at the door is $8.

This will be the fourth meeting between the two powerhouse programs. They split two regular-season meetings with each winning at home. North Iredell holds a 2-1 edge because of its win over Foard in the Western Foothills Athletic Conference tournament championship.

Tuesday’s winner advances to Saturday’s 3A state championship match in Raleigh. They will play the Eastern Regional champion at N.C. State’s Reynolds Coliseum. Game time is set for 1:30 p.m.

“We’ve got home court this time,” North Iredell junior Tilley Collins said. “That’s a big plus.

“It will be a great matchup. We’re looking forward to it.”